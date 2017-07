A 6-year-old boy died in an early-morning house fire in Williamstown, Vermont, Monday.

According to NBC 5, the fire broke out at the home on Railroad Street around 3:30 a.m.

Eight people were inside the home at the time of the fire. They boy was unable to make it out. The family's dog also died in the fire.

The boy's name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.