7 Teens Charged in 'Violent Attack' on Quincy Pier

Quincy, Massachusetts, police are investigating after video surfaced on social media of a fight that broke out on the pier at Marina Bay on Tuesday evening. (Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017)

Seven teenagers have been charged for what police say was a "violent attack" on another group of teenagers at a Quincy, Massachusetts, pier last month.

The incident happened at the pier at Squantum Point Park on July 31.

Video footage showed a large group of teens punching and kicking other teens.

Massachusetts State Police said the group of seven teenagers, who range from 14 to 17 years old, prevented the other group from leaving the pier so they could attack them.

Each of the suspects have been charged with 18 separate counts of offenses including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and kidnapping.

No names are being released because of the suspects’ and the victims’ ages.

The investigation remains open and additional charges may be filed.

A court date for the suspects has not been set yet.