The prosecution's key witness took the stand for a fourth day on Thursday as lawyers for former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez continue to question him in the defendant's double-murder trial.

Although Alexander Bradley's cross-examination by attorney Jose Baez was over, Bradley answered more questions under re-direction, as it was the defense's last chance to paint him as the triggerman.

After Bradley said he knew how to sell drugs without being caught while being questioned about deleted texts between him and Hernandez, Baez pounced.

"What you're trying to do is stay one step ahead of the law," he argued.

By 10 a.m. Thursday, the mother of Bradley's daughter, Brooke Wilcox, took the stand. Bradley testified he and Hernandez went to Wilcox's home in Connecticut after the murders.

Bradley "didn't sound normal" while on the phone with her, she said, referring to Hernandez as a "crazy (expletive)" who "just did some stupid (expletive)."

Cross-Examination of Alexander Bradley Continues

Earlier this week, Bradley described how Hernandez killed two men after one of them accidentally spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub in July 2012. Bradley said Hernandez opened fire while Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado waited at a stoplight.

Under cross-examination, Bradley acknowledged that he has sold drugs for about 17 years. Baez contended during opening statements that Bradley - not Hernandez - shot the men over a drug deal.

When Bradley returned to the stand on Wednesday, he describe how he and Hernandez were once close friends. Hernandez has also been charged with witness intimidation and is accused of shooting Bradley in the face because he feared Bradley would tell authorities about the slayings.

Baez argued Wednesday that Bradley doesn't deserve immunity from prosecution because his eyewitness account is not trustworthy. He said there are too many discrepancies in Bradley's story.

The trial was also briefly put on hold Wednesday as the judge investigated whether a juror posted about the case online.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Judge Jeffrey Locke ordered TV cameras shut off and excused jurors while he attempts to find out whether or not a member of the jury posted a message about the trial proceedings on Reddit.

"Today, I watched a common street thug absolutely destroy high profile attorney Jose Baez on cross. despite multiple efforts of Baez to stall regain his composure," the message reads. When someone else tells the person to "stop redditing from the jury room," the person goes on to identify themselves as "Juror 8."

After about a 30-minute recess, court resumed. Judge Locke did not say whether the juror made the post, but did remind jurors of the rules about not discussing the case.