All Lanes Closed on 495 South After Major Accident - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

All Lanes Closed on 495 South After Major Accident

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    All Lanes Closed on 495 South After Major Accident

    All lanes are currently closed on Interstate 495 South after a major crash involving a police cruiser occurred around 11:30 p.m.

    According to Massachusetts State Police, three people were injured in the four-car accident.

    According to police, a trooper was on the scene for a vehicle removal when his cruiser was struck from behind. The vehicle that struck the cruiser caught fire.

    The trooper was unharmed in the accident and all victims' injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

    Published 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices