All Lanes Closed on 495 South After Major Accident

All lanes are currently closed on Interstate 495 South after a major crash involving a police cruiser occurred around 11:30 p.m.

According to Massachusetts State Police, three people were injured in the four-car accident.

According to police, a trooper was on the scene for a vehicle removal when his cruiser was struck from behind. The vehicle that struck the cruiser caught fire.

The trooper was unharmed in the accident and all victims' injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.