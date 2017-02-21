An alleged drunk driver is facing charges after police say he crashed his vehicle into a farm stand in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Doug Times, of Lawndale Farm, was called to the scene when the driver crashed through his family's stand.

"Got a call from my brother. 'You gotta call mom and dad. Somebody drove through the farm stand,'" he recalled.

Police said the driver, who has not been identified, lost control of his vehicle on Frost Road.

"The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, impacted a guard rail, went across the road into the building — which was a farm stand," said Tyngsboro Police Lieutenant Shaun Woods.

Times said he is thankful that nobody was inside the farm stand at the time of the crash.

"Christmas time would have been filled with trees... a lot of people. Spring and summer we do vegetables, pumpkins. It would have been me in the stand and my family and customers," said Times.

He added that the family will focus on rebuilding.

"There's nothing in there we can't rebuild," said Times. "At least we get a couple months to rebuild and we'll be ready to go by June hopefully."

The 34-year-old driver from Hudson, New Hampshire, was treated for minor injuries. Police said he will be in Lowell District Court on Wednesday to face charges which include operating under the influence.