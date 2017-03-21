Schools in Marlboro, Massachusetts, had to shelter in place after an armed home invasion in the area Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call on Lincoln Street after 11:30 a.m. Two women on the scene reported that three men wielding guns had gone into an apartment and demanded valuables.

At the time of the incident, police say, a man, a young child and an elderly woman were in the apartment.

The men fled without taking anything, according to police. They are believed to have left in a dark SUV that may have been blue. One suspect was seen running east down Lincoln Street.

While police searched the area, surrounding schools were notified and their administrators decided to have students shelter in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marlboro police at 508-485-1212.