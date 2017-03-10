Police: Body of Missing Woman Found Yards From Home | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
School Closings and Delays
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: Body of Missing Woman Found Yards From Home

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Maine State Police/WCSH6

    Authorities in Maine say they've located the body of a woman suffering from Alzheimer's who was nowhere to be found when her husband's body was discovered earlier this week.

    State police say the body of 65-year-old Sue Kim Coito was found in a wooded area nearly 400 yards from her Arundel home on Campground Road just after 8 a.m. Friday.

    The discovery came during a search that started about an hour before.

    The body of Coito's husband, 63-year-old Matthew Coito, was found in the couple's kitchen by family members Wednesday afternoon.

    There were no signs of a break-in, and their cars were accounted for, according to police.

    State police detectives are still gathering evidence at the scene where Sue Kim Coito's body was found, and her body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for an autopsy.

    Published 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices