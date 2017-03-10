Police: Body of Missing Woman Found Yards From Home

Authorities in Maine say they've located the body of a woman suffering from Alzheimer's who was nowhere to be found when her husband's body was discovered earlier this week.

State police say the body of 65-year-old Sue Kim Coito was found in a wooded area nearly 400 yards from her Arundel home on Campground Road just after 8 a.m. Friday.

The discovery came during a search that started about an hour before.

The body of Coito's husband, 63-year-old Matthew Coito, was found in the couple's kitchen by family members Wednesday afternoon.

There were no signs of a break-in, and their cars were accounted for, according to police.

State police detectives are still gathering evidence at the scene where Sue Kim Coito's body was found, and her body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for an autopsy.