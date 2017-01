Surveillance video has been released of the terrifying accident that left a college student hospitalized. (Published 28 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Surveillance video has been released of a Babson College Student being struck by a car in a hit and run.

Abhishek Tulsyan was seriously injured after being struck while standing near the street in Miami on Christmas Eve.

He has since undergone several surgeries.

Police are still searching for the driver.