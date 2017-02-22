Clockwise, from bottom left, Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick could be called as witnesses in the double-murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and NFL players Mike and Maurkice Pouncey are among the names included on the defense team's witness list in Aaron Hernandez's upcoming double-murder trial.

Also included on the nearly 300-person witness list are numerous forensic experts, law enforcement officials, private investigators, doctors, nurses and even some associates of Hernandez.

The former Patriots tight end already is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Lloyd was a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.

Hernandez is being tried in the slayings of two other men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, both of them fatally shot in 2012 after they left a Boston nightclub.

Prosecutors allege that Hernandez was the gunman and went after the pair after one of the men spilled a drink on him at the club.