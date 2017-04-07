The "Boston Beats ALS" event took place in Boston on Thursday night.

Among the attendees were Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker as well as John Dennis, Lenny Clarke, and Paul Wahlberg.

The event was held along with the ALS ONE organization to support the groups' hopes to find a cure for the disease by 2020 and improve care for people living with ALS and their families.

In addition to Baker, the family of former BC basketball player Pete Frates, who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, was also at the fundraiser.

According to the organization, ALS ONE "is an exciting partnership of the top neurologists and care specialists from the ALS Therapy Development Institute, MGH, UMass Medical School and Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS)."

There was also a panel discussing ALS progress towards finding a treatment.

At the event, Governor Baker proposed new license plates drivers can purchase in support of the cause; all proceeds will go to the organization.