Boston's Franklin Park Zoo is welcoming the birth of a baby cotton-top tamarin.

The zoo announced Thursday that the baby monkey can be seen with its parents and siblings in its Tropical Forest exhibit.

Watch Live April the Giraffe Tantalizes Live Stream Viewers; Labor Near

The baby primate, whose sex is not yet known, was born on March 3. Officials say the baby can be frequently seen with its mother Wilma, father Federico and siblings Pebbles, Betty and Lupita.

"We are closely monitoring the mother and baby, but so far the baby is doing well and appears bright, healthy and alert," Josh Meyerchick, assistant curator of the Tropical Forest exhibit, said.

An endangered species, the cotton-top tamarin's native habitat is in the understory and canopy of Colombia's tropical forests.