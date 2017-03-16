Boston's Franklin Park Zoo Announces Birth of Baby Monkey | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Boston's Franklin Park Zoo Announces Birth of Baby Monkey

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Franklin Park Zoo

    Boston's Franklin Park Zoo is welcoming the birth of a baby cotton-top tamarin.

    The zoo announced Thursday that the baby monkey can be seen with its parents and siblings in its Tropical Forest exhibit.

    The baby primate, whose sex is not yet known, was born on March 3. Officials say the baby can be frequently seen with its mother Wilma, father Federico and siblings Pebbles, Betty and Lupita.

    "We are closely monitoring the mother and baby, but so far the baby is doing well and appears bright, healthy and alert," Josh Meyerchick, assistant curator of the Tropical Forest exhibit, said.

    Adorable Zoo Babies: German Shepherd Nurses Tiger Cubs

    [NATL] Adorable Zoo Babies
    Cincinnati Zoo

    An endangered species, the cotton-top tamarin's native habitat is in the understory and canopy of Colombia's tropical forests.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices