The 8-year-old boy who was rescued Wednesday when a powerboat overturned off Wareham, Massachusetts, has died, according to officials with Sudbury Public Schools.

The superintendent’s office made the announcement in a letter on Sunday that Harry O’Connor, a third-grader at Nixon Elementary, had passed away.

"Nothing compares to the grief and sadness of losing a child. While the family is the most impacted, many others share in the profound sadness of this tragic event," read part of the letter.

Coast Guard officials said nine children and three adults were rescued when a power boat near Stony Point Dike capsized.

Someone on a nearby private vessel had spotted the boat and called for help, then took people in the water on board.

O'Connor had initially been unaccounted for until professional diver Michael Margulis found him unconscious and pulled him to safety.

The child was taken to Tobey Hospital then by medical helicopter to Boston Children's Hospital where he remained in critical condition until his death.

The other 11 people on board did not suffer serious injuries.

Environmental Police are still investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Sudbury Public Schools plan to have grief counselors available between 1 and 3 p.m. at Nixen Elementary and Curtis Middle School.