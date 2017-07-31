Many Boston-area businesses are feeling the impact of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Project, which started last week.

Some Boston-area businesses are feeling the impact of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Project, which started last week.

Store managers and owners on a small stretch of Commonwealth Avenue say the construction has had a big effect on their bottom line.



"Tens of thousands of dollars," said Mark Vautour, store manager of Landry's Bicycles.

The bike shop sits at the corner where road closure signs fill the avenue.

On their front door, a sign given by MassDOT reads businesses are still open even with construction. The signs are scattered throughout the block.

Vautour said the signs aren't doing much.

"I've definitely had emails and texts from regular customers who have said, 'Hey, I'm on my way there, oh, there is traffic. I'll come back on Monday' kind of thing," said Vautour.

The salon Darque Tan is the store closest to the construction.

Their manager made her own sign setup down the block that notifies customers they are still open.

Customers have to weave through closed sidewalk signs and caution tape to get to the front door.

They normally have somewhere around 70 customers a day. At last check, they had 1 on Monday.

The Mobile gas station wedged near heavy machinery has also been struggling. The owner Emile Heraiki said he thought about closing down for a few days, but said he can't citing the workers who need paychecks.

"We don't even do 10 percent of what we're supposed to do," said Heraiki.

Vautour said there has been no word from MassDOT representatives about the possibility of helping the businesses out financially.

"I think they're sympathetic, but I think sympathetic is certainly different than finding a financial solution for us," said Vautour.

MassDOT addressed the issue in Sunday in a news conference. A spokesman said they appreciate the business owner's patience adding local police are doing their best to keep the stores accessible.