Man Finds Out Bobcat Was Eating His Chicken - NECN
    George Fletcher Jr.

    A Cheshire man was shocked when he found out a bobcat had eaten one of his chickens. 

    "I was attempting to catch a raccoon," George Fletcher Jr. said. "To my surprise, a bobcat ended up being the culprit."

    Fletcher, who lives on Plank Road, set up a trap cage to catch the presumed raccoon that ate one of his chickens.

    But, to Fletcher's surprised, he walked out to find a bobcat in his cage. 

    "I didn't want to open the cage!" Fletcher said.

    A conservation officer from the state's Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) came to the house and told Fletcher they don't relocate the animals, so they just let it go. 

    "It was a beautiful animal," Fletcher said. "Even if it ate a chicken."

    Fletcher said he has reinforced his chickens' cage. 

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated at 7:35 PM EDT on Jul 31, 2017
