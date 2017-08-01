Classic Summer Day; Increasing Chance for Thunder, Showers

Truly classic summer weather continues across New England today as high pressure moves east of the region. This will result in a moistening return flow from the southwest with building humidity into the middle of the week.

Typical summer-like day today with mostly sunny skies with an increasing chance of showers and thunder by the afternoon as a decaying cold front sinks south across New England from the international border.

Highs today crest well into the 80s. A more humid night is on tap tonight as moist return flow continues to build in. Lows dip into the low 60s across the south and mid to upper 50s north.

Areas of fog develop in typically-prone low-lying areas with increasing humidity levels. Another day of summer heat is in store on Wednesday as New England becomes entrained in warm and moist air mass. Showers and t’storms develop again tomorrow afternoon as daytime instability develops in the atmosphere overhead.

Highs reach into the mid to upper 80s with increased cloud cover around. Seasonable summer weather persists into Thursday with scattered showers and isolated thunder around with stalled cold front to the north. Highs on Thursday reach into the mid 80s.

An area of low pressure located near the Great Lakes approaches the region, lifting the stalled front to the north. This system will trigger more showers and thunderstorms with moist air mass in place. Some showers and thunderstorms may contain heavy downpours.

A cold front pushes from west to east across New England for Saturday, resulting in increased clouds cover and shower risk. Highs reach into the low 80s south and mid 70s to the north. Noticeably cooler air mass moves in behind the cold frontal passage on Sunday with highs returning back to near normal for this time of year.

In fact, Sunday appears to be the pick of the weekend. It is looking like daytime shower activity continues into next week as an area of low pressure spins overhead with near-normal temperatures continuing on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.