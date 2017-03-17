Today (Friday): Bright sunshine with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 20s. Saturday: Breezy with building clouds, snow late. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with chance of snow. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

We are finally on the backside of our earlier in the week snowstorm and we now have high pressure that is coming from Canada with dry air and a very cold night.

Saturday morning starts off with a clear sky and temperature in the single numbers north and teens south.

As high-pressure moves offshore to our north we have wind coming in from the east and northeast during the day as temperatures rise to the upper 20s north and 30s south. With 2 to 4 feet of snow in our mountains this week it is one of the best ski weekends of the entire season.

Clouds are increasing during the day with a chance of some light rain or snow in Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and southern Vermont by sunset.

A low pressure over Pennsylvania is going to dissipate, with the transfer of energy to a new storm south of Nantucket late Saturday and Saturday night.

That storm will intensify rapidly evolving into a minor to moderate nor'easter for eastern New England on Sunday.

Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for parts of Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard. Rain and snow on Cape Cod early in the day will expand in northward. It should be cold enough for mostly snow, except on Cape Cod, where a mix is expected.

The western edge of the precipitation is a tough call right now, but it looks like it's primarily Interstate 95 and the shore that get the highest impact with the Sunday storm.

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are likely, and if it comes down hard enough, snow may accumulate on roadways also. Cape Cod may have snow change to rain before changing back to snow before ending Sunday night.

It looks like the Boston St. Patrick's Day parade will feature snow and wind, with the temperature in the low to mid 30s.

Wind is a factor, especially from Cape Cod to Cape Ann and the Maine coast by late in the day. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible, with scattered power outages.

In western and northern New England we will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds and highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Snow gradually winds down in eastern in New England on Sunday night, although it may remain snowing in Maine through sunrise on Monday.

Good news - on the backside of this storm there is no new cold air for a change.

Temperatures will rise into the 40s with increasing sunshine on Monday. We will have a light refreeze with clear skies Monday night. Then another day of melting on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

New cold is on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday, as another mid-week arctic front is likely.

That means Wednesday and Thursday are cold again, possibly record cold each morning in the single numbers and teens. But with sunshine we should warm into the 30s for each afternoon.

By next Friday, a warm front is on the way with a mixture of snow and rain possible, but that precipitation will probably change to all rain with much warmer air coming in for the first part of next weekend. We will take them one at a time and be at your service for the duration.