Crews Battle Fire at Connecticut Liquor Store

Crews are battling a fire at M&R Liquors on Tolland Turnpike in Manchester.

Manchester Fire Chief David Billings said the call came in just before 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy fire. Nobody was inside the building.

As of 5:30 a.m. there were about 30 firefighters on scene battling the blaze. Fire officials said the fire was so heavy crews were unable to enter the building and are only fighting the fire from outside. Part of the building has collapsed.

The building did not have a sprinkler system, Billings said.

Tolland Turnpike is closed from Taylor Street to Welles Road. Drivers should avoid the area.

The Manchester Fire Department, the Eighth Utilities District, and East Hartford Fire Department all responded to the scene. Glastonbury fire and Bolton fire were also called in to provide station coverage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.