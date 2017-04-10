Sky Ranger footage from the scene of a reported car explosion in Manchester, New Hampshire, Monday morning.

Crews Respond to Car Explosion Near Gas Company

Crews in Manchester, New Hampshire, are responding to reports of a gas explosion near a gas company Monday morning.

The explosion happened at Matheson Gas on South Willow Street.

There were no fatalities, but it's unclear if anyone was injured.

Steve Hebert, who took a photo of smoke billowing from the site, said the sound "shook our building."

Sky Ranger footage from the scene shows crews around a burned-out car.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with us as this story develops.