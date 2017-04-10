Crews Respond to Gas Explosion in Manchester, New Hampshire | NECN
Crews Respond to Gas Explosion in Manchester, New Hampshire

By Tim Jones

    Sky Ranger footage from the scene of a reported car explosion in Manchester, New Hampshire, Monday morning.

    (Published 31 minutes ago)

    Crews in Manchester, New Hampshire, are responding to reports of a gas explosion near a gas company Monday morning.

    The explosion happened at Matheson Gas on South Willow Street.

    There were no fatalities, but it's unclear if anyone was injured.

    Steve Hebert, who took a photo of smoke billowing from the site, said the sound "shook our building."

    Sky Ranger footage from the scene shows crews around a burned-out car.

    No other details were immediately available.

    Stay with us as this story develops.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

