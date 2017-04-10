Crews in Manchester, New Hampshire, are responding to reports of a gas explosion near a gas company Monday morning.
The explosion happened at Matheson Gas on South Willow Street.
There were no fatalities, but it's unclear if anyone was injured.
Steve Hebert, who took a photo of smoke billowing from the site, said the sound "shook our building."
Sky Ranger footage from the scene shows crews around a burned-out car.
No other details were immediately available.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago