Heavy smoke billowed from a transformer room at Fenway Park Wednesday.

Fire officials confirmed after 12:30 p.m. that crews were on scene. Crews found an electrical short in the room.

The area was evacuated as a precaution. There were no injuries.

The smoke has since dissipated.

The incident is under investigation.