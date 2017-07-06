Police in Rehoboth, Massachusetts arrested a man for driving recklessly and leading police on a dangerous chase on Wednesday.

Police attempted to stop a red Mercedes Benz on Tremont Street that was driving 75 mph in a 35 mph zone. The driver did not stop and attempted to speed away from the police cruiser.

The officer driving the vehicle lost control during the chase and struck another vehicle at a stop sign. No injuries were reported.

The driver was soon located on the back deck of a residence at 45 Slater Street.

Police arrested Michael L Montanez, 28, of Taunton, Massachusetts and charged him with speeding, passing in a no passing zone, marked lanes violation, refusing to stop for police, reckless operation, attaching plates, uninsured motor vehicle and unregistered motor vehicle.

He was held on $240 cash bail and is scheduled to appear at Taunton District Court on July 6.