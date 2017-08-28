A man was killed Monday afternoon in an apparent accidental death outside of a home in Peabody, Massachusetts.

According to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, the 76-year-old man had been working on a retaining wall at a home on Lowell Street when the wall gave way and rocks tumbled on top of him. Authorities said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

First responders remained on the scene using equipment to remove the rocks in order to free the victim from the scene.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney's Office are investigating.