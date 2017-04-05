91-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Killed in Conn. Crash

A 91-year-old holocaust survivor who was well known across Connecticut was killed when she crashed into a tree near her Colchester home on Tuesday.

Henny Simon, 91, of Colchester, was driving on Parum Road, near Dutton Road, around 3 p.m. when she swerved onto the wrong side of the road and crashed off into the shoulder, striking a tree, according to state police.

She had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said. It's not clear what made Simon swerve.

Simon was taken to Backus Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Henny Simon was the author of "Am I My Brother's Keeper? The Story of a Holocaust Survivor" and she spoke at several Connecticut schools about what she went through.

Jerry Fischer, executive director of the Jewish Federation of New London, said Simon's death is a huge loss.

Simon was moved from camp to camp until she was finally liberated. Then she came to America to follow her father and bought a poultry and cattle farm in Colchester, Fischer said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it should call Trooper Kokoszka at Troop K at 860-465-5400 ex. 4030.