Driverless Car Crashes into Vermont Home

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Monday at a home in the city's Old North End.

    Burlington Fire Department

    Authorities say no one was injured when a car came loose from a private cargo trailer and hit a home in Burlington.

    Police say the car came off the trailer after restraining straps snapped. The vehicle penetrated an exterior wall of the residence, leaving it heavily damaged and two structural beams compromised.

    Fire Capt. Patrick Murphy says an evaluation showed the house is structurally stable.

    It's unclear whether charges are expected.

