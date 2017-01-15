Several Dogs Die in House Fire in South Windsor

Emergency and fire crews confirm that several dogs have died in a house fire that destroyed a home in South Windsor Sunday night.

Fire officials said 10 dogs were lost in the fire on Griffin Street.

According to animal control the dogs were various breeds and ages.

No people were home when the fire broke out and no injuries to any firefighters have been reported.

The family who lives in the home has said they bred dogs.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is still under investigation.