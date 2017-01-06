Emergency Officials: Clean Snow Off Roofs

Two roofs collapsed in one week due to snow in Maine, and emergency management officials are reminding homeowners not to let it pile up. (Published 2 hours ago)

After two roof collapses in one week in Maine, emergency management officials are reminding homeowners to clear snow and ice building up on roofs before another storm hits.

"We don't generally have to be talking about this in January," said Maine Emergency Management spokesperson Susan Faloon. "Usually it's in February. But we have seen a significant amount of snow lately."

In Northern Maine, the National Weather Service estimates 69 inches of snow has fallen. The Fort Fairfield band stand collapsed under the weight of that snow, according to the town's Economic Director, Tim Goff.

The NWS estimates that there is about 5 inches of water in the snow pack in Northern Maine. That amounts to about 26 pounds per square foot on a roof. MEMA says problems can arise when there is about 30 pounds per square foot.

"Hopefully we can get out ahead of time, and prevent [roof collapses]," said Faloon.

In Orono, Maine, last week, the University of Maine's Mahaney Dome, an indoor sports facility, collapsed under the weight of snow.

Roofing companies in central Maine have been busy responding to requests for snow removal.

"It rained, and then it froze," said Joe Richard, a foreman at Fowler's Roofing and Construction in Chelsea, Maine. "There's an-eight inch layer of ice. If we get another storm, and if you wait [to clear roofs], it's not good."

Richard said to watch for ice dams forming, and aim to shovel off snow every 12 inches of snowfall.