Ex-Police Officer Sentenced in Fatal DUI Crash

Omer Martin, 74, died in the crash

By Tim Jones

    Leanne Werner.

    A former Burlington, Vermont police officer will spend 2-12 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a man in July 2015.

    According to necn affiliate NBC5, Leanne Werner was sentenced Wednesday after changing her not guilty plea in September.

    Omer Martin, 74, died in the crash. His wife was in the car as well.

    The blood-alcohol test, which was determined to be 0.098 at the time of the arrest, was excluded as evidence.

    Werner agreed to plead guilty to charges of gross negligent operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and death resulting. She was also dismissed from the police department after being charged.

    Published 2 hours ago

