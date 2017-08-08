The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect they've dubbed the "One Minute Bandit" - a man they say is responsible for robbing 10 banks in the Greater Boston area.

During each of the robberies, the suspect passed notes to the tellers, threatened a weapon and demanded cash. He told each teller they had exactly one minute to empty their drawers and turn over whatever money they had.

The suspect is believed to be in his 40s to early 50s, about 5'7" to 5'8" tall, with a medium build. In each robbery, he was seen wearing a baseball hat covered by a hooded jacket.

He is believed to be responsible for the following bank robberies from December 2016 to July 2017 in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville:

Dec. 6, 2016 at 2:53 p.m.: Citizens Bank, 73 Tremont St., Boston.

Dec. 16, 2016 at 3:51 p.m.: Eastern Bank, 1 Brattle Square, Cambridge.

Dec. 22, 2016 at 3:15 p.m.: People's United Bank, 50 Milk St., Boston.

Jan. 3, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.: Eastern Bank, 250 Elm St., Somerville.

Jan. 10, 2017 at 2:42 p.m.: Webster Bank, 100 Cambridge St., Boston.

Jan. 10, 2017 at 3:47 p.m.: Cambridge Savings Bank, 53 White St., Cambridge.

Feb. 10, 2017 at 3:54 p.m.: Webster Bank, 100 Cambridge St., Boston.

March 8, 2017 at 3:28 p.m.: TD Bank, 235 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge.

March 10, 2017 at 2:31 p.m.: Eastern Bank, 250 Elm St., Somerville.

July 24, 2017 at 3:14 p.m.: Eastern Bank, 250 Elm St., Somerville.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Boston Division's Violent Crimes Task Force at 857-386-2000. Tips can be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.