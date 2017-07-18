The family of the woman who was injured when a chimney collapsed on top of her at a North End building in Boston says her injuries are so serious that she may not walk again.

Erin Field, 21, of Augusta, Maine, was enjoying her summer and looking forward to traveling abroad when she was visiting her brother in Boston's North End last week when tragedy struck.

Field was severely injured when a chimney she had attached a hammock fell on her and her boyfriend. Her boyfriend was able to lift the chimney off of her as her brother called 911.

In a GoFundMe post, Field's sister, Riley Field, wrote that Field injured her ribs, lungs, and C6 vertebrae.

"She has had one surgery on her spine to put in a metal rod that goes from her lower neck to her mid-back which will be permanent to stabilize her," Field said.

The family says Field will be at Massachusetts General Hospital for another two or three weeks before moving to a rehabilitation center.

"With this type of injury it is very rare that Erin will be able to have use of her legs again," Field wrote. "Of course we are staying as positive as we can, but, for lack of a better term, it would be a miracle if she can walk again."

A spokeswoman for MGH said Field remains in fair condition.