A New Hampshire man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a restaurant delivery driver in Massachusetts was ordered to be held without bail during his arraignment Thursday.

Man Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of Delivery Driver Held Without Bail

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man hid his face in court Thursday as he answered to first degree murder charges in Monday's shooting death of a Massachusetts delivery driver.

Brian Brito of Manchester was officially charged Thursday in the killing of Atha's delivery driver Sina Zangiband in Lynn, an attack prosecutors say likely stemmed from road rage.

Defense attorney Rebecca Whitehill claimed there's a potential identification issue with her client and the description of the shooter.

"Did I say it matched it or didn't match it? I am not commenting on that. I just know that now they have a person that can now potentially make an identification of the shooter," Whitehead said.

Murder Victim Remembered at Lynn Memorial

Family and friends of murder victim Sina Zangiband turned out Wednesday at a makeshift memorial at the site in Lynn where he was shot and killed Monday night. (Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017)

After the killing, authorities allege that Brito raped a convenience store clerk in North Andover.

Zangiband's siblings did not comment after court, and his parents were too distraught and angry at their son's accused murderer to make the arraignment.

Man Shot and Killed May Have Been Victim of Road Rage

Family and friends of a Massachusetts man who was shot and killed while delivering food Monday night in Lynn are speaking say he may have been a victim of road rage. (Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017)

"I want him die," his mother said Wednesday night. "I want him die, he killed my son!"

As a memorial grows where Zangiband was gunned down, another mother who lost her son the same way came by to offer flowers, a candle and condolences.

"I know what they're going through and it's a pain that you never get over," said Lizette Milian. "You learn to live with it, but you never get over it."

Brito is being held without bail. He's due back in court on this case May 3 and is scheduled to be arraigned on the rape charges on Monday.