House Fire Leaves One Dead

One person was killed in a house fire in Norwalk Saturday and firefighters said hoarding conditions in the home prevented firefighters from getting to the victim quickly.

Norwalk firefighters were called to a blaze at 30 West Rocks Road around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to fire officials, there was heavy fire coming from the second floor of the three story home when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters said after searching the home they located a man and transported him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputy Chief Stephen Shay said hoarding conditions made it hard to locate the victim. This is the second fire fatality of the year with hording conditions being a factor, officials said.

Video Man Charged With Arson in Atlanta Overpass Fire

The fire was brought under control within two hours.

Firefighters from Stamford, New Canaan, Westport, Darien and Rowayton were also called in as mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.