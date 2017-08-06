A Massachusetts high school is on lockdown as authorities investigate a suspicious device that was found Sunday evening.

Framingham police say they responded to Framingham High School for a reported explosion just after 6 p.m.

According to police, it was initially thought to be fireworks in a container, left by the front doors of the high school.

The device appears to have detonated last night, and the remnants located tonight in the form of black powder inside a PVC pipe. No other devices were located.

The case is being investigated by state police and ATF officials. More updates will be posted to this breaking story.

The scene is active and the school is on lockdown.