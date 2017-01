A gas leak has prompted the an evacuation of a Peabody neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, police confirm.

Police say homes within 1,000 feet of where the leak was detected at 88 Bartholomew Rd. have been evacuated. Homes on Starbard Terrace and Oak Avenue have also been evacuated.

It's currently unknown if the gas leak is coming from a house or from the road.

