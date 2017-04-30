Fire Station Dedicated in Honor of Kevin Bell

The city of Hartford rededicated the Blue Hills Avenue fire station in honor of a firefighter who died in the line of duty in 2014.

Starting Sunday, on what would have been firefighter Kevin Bell’s birthday, the Engine 16 station Blue Hills Avenue has But has a new name - the Kevin L. Bell Fire Station.



Bell, a 48-year-old Hartford native who joined the Hartford Fire Department in 2008, was killed while fighting a house fire in the North End of Hartford in October 2014.

And on this day Kevin Bell’s family and friends joined firefighters and dignitaries at Engine 16 in Hartford. They gathered to dedicate the station to the fallen firefighter.

“This city will always honor him, will always remember him, will always be grateful for his service and sacrifice,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D).



A federal report found 10 factors led to Bell's death, including that his tank ran out of air. That report led to improvements across the Hartford Fire Department.

“We will continue with forward progression, with structure, organization, discipline and accountability. That is something I can promise you today,” said Hartford Fire Chief Reginald Freeman.

This fire station is located in the neighborhood that Kevin Bell called home.

His family hopes this becomes a memorial of sorts and a place for them to visit to remember the beloved husband and father.