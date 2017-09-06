Heavy Rainfall Slams Into New England - NECN
Heavy Rainfall Slams Into New England

By Chris Gloninger

    Today (Wednesday): Pockets of rain and thunder, very humid. Highs in the 70s. Overnight Wednesday Night: Rain, thunder and fog. Lows around 60. Thursday: Morning showers depart for some sun. Highs in the 70s. (Published 38 minutes ago)

    Here in New England our sights are on a disturbance that sparked some strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

    Humid downpours last off and on through Wednesday, producing locally torrential rain at times in a soupy, tropical air.

    A Flash Flood Watch has been issued in anticipation of the rainfall Wednesday for the Boston-area as 1-2” per hour rainfall rates are expected for some.

    Drier air returns Thursday for a great New England Patriots home opener, then cooler fall air delivers a great early autumn weekend.

    As for Irma, she will approach Florida by the weekend and prepare to make a sharp northward turn – where that turn happens will be key to the forecast, but either way, we have some of Irma’s moisture raising the chance for rain next week in our exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast.

