These buffalo were spotted walking along a road in Gilford, New Hampshire, after escaping from a local farm on Tuesday.

A herd of buffalo are on the loose in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Police in Gilford are warning drivers to be cautious in the area of the Route 3/11 Bypass and Route 11A areas.

Officers are working to control the herd who got loose from a local farm.

Drivers are also asked not to approach the buffalo or blow car horns to avoid startling them.