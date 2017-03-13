Historic and Life-Threatening Storm Expected Tuesday | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Blizzard and Storm Watch Issued
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Historic and Life-Threatening Storm Expected Tuesday

Much of the state is expected to receive over a foot of snow

By Chris Gloninger

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Today (Monday): Chilly with sun and wispy clouds. Highs around 30 degrees.
    Overnight Monday Night: Clouds increase. Lows in the 20s.
    Tuesday: An historic storm with blizzard conditions, resulting in power outages. Travel nearly impossible. Highs in the low 30s.

     

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Monday is the calm before the storm with increasing clouds and temperatures near the freezing mark.

    Snow developed by daybreak on Tuesday and it will turn heavy during the late morning hours.

    1 to 4 inch per hour snowfall rates possible. Winds will increase during the late morning, with gusts up to 50 mph causing blizzard conditions. The outer cape in the islands will see a change to rain.

    Snow will be heavy at times through the early evening but then it will begin to taper off.

    We catch a couple of dry days Thursday and Friday with temperatures staying below average.

    Next weekend turns unsettled, but we aren't expecting any serious storms.

    Temperatures slowly climb back into the low to mid 40s which is closer to average for this time of year.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices