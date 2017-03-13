Historic and Life-Threatening Storm Expected Tuesday

Today (Monday): Chilly with sun and wispy clouds. Highs around 30 degrees. Overnight Monday Night: Clouds increase. Lows in the 20s. Tuesday: An historic storm with blizzard conditions, resulting in power outages. Travel nearly impossible. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday is the calm before the storm with increasing clouds and temperatures near the freezing mark.

Snow developed by daybreak on Tuesday and it will turn heavy during the late morning hours.

1 to 4 inch per hour snowfall rates possible. Winds will increase during the late morning, with gusts up to 50 mph causing blizzard conditions. The outer cape in the islands will see a change to rain.

Snow will be heavy at times through the early evening but then it will begin to taper off.

Video Massachusetts Gears Up for Over A Foot of Snow

We catch a couple of dry days Thursday and Friday with temperatures staying below average.

Next weekend turns unsettled, but we aren't expecting any serious storms.

Temperatures slowly climb back into the low to mid 40s which is closer to average for this time of year.