A 7-month-old baby girl who was found unresponsive in a Warwick, Rhode Island home this week has died, according to WJAR.

Police say the baby girl was found by first responders in a house on Airway Road around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The father, who was the only other person in the home at the time, was also hospitalized for a medical issue, but was alert and talking, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.