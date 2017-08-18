An interfaith vigil will be held in Boston Friday night ahead of a planned Boston 'Free Speech' Rally.

The Anti-Defamation League held the vigil at 5 p.m. at the Temple Israel of Boston at 477 Longwood Ave.

"Organized by the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization, this gathering of Unity, Love, and Strength will feature inspiring words from faith leaders across Greater Boston," said the Boston ADL in a statement.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Gov. Charlie Baker, Police Commissioner William Evans, Attorney General Maura Healey and other notable local politicians are expected to attend.

Massachusetts State Police said they're expecting a crowd in the "thousands" to attend between rally participants and counter-protesters at the rally on Boston Common Saturday at noon. Counter-protest organizers said they expect as many as 20,000 to 30,000 people to join them.

