Is Your City Among the 'Fattest' in New England?

The study from WalletHub analyzed 100 of the most populated metro areas

By Tim Jones

    Several New England cities, including Boston, Massachusetts, and Portland, Maine, have been named among the 100 “fattest” cities in the country.

    The study from WalletHub analyzed 100 of the most populated metro areas.

    Analysts compiled factors including percentage of physically active adults, percentage of overweight adults and diet and blood pressure, among other factors.

    In Massachusetts, Worcester placed at 49 on the list, Springfield placed at 56 on the list and Boston placed at 95.

    Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island, placed at 55 on the list.

    Portland-South Portland, Maine, placed at 60 on the list.

    Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire, placed at 63 on the list.

    In Connecticut, Hartford placed at 69 on the list and the Bridgeport area placed at 83.

    For full details, check out the WalletHub study.

