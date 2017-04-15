Isaiah Thomas' Sister Killed in Car Crash

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 28: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on November 28, 2016 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The sister of Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas has died in a car accident Saturday morning in Washington.

According to Washington State Patrol, Chyna J. Thomas was involved in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Federal Way, Washington. Thomas was traveling south when police say her car started to drift off the roadway. The car struck a side barrier then slammed into a pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington State Patrol released this photo from the scene.

Photo credit: Washington State Patrol

After learning of the accident the Celtics tweeted, “We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts and prayers of the entire organization are with Isaiah and his family.”

Thomas was just 22-years-old.