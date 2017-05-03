A Killingly girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a local Little League game.

The girl was a student at Killingly Intermediate School and a member of the Little League team, according to the superintendent, and the district is making guidance counselors and support staff available to help grieving students, faculty and staff members.

School officials said they learned of the girl's death around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The principal of Woodstock Middle School sent a message to parents on Wednesday and said a player from the opposing team died and the school is offering counseling.

Principal Wendy Durand said the tragedy happened at Roseland Park.

"Students from the girls and boys Little League teams, along with their parents, were contacted and offered counseling services today. Your child may have heard the news today and be upset about the situation. We will continue to have counselors available to students in the coming days," Durand wrote, and encouraged families to reach out to the school counselor or school psychologist.



