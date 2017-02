Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Fresh off her acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Lady Gaga has announced a world tour, with one stop at Fenway Park.

The “Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour” will stop at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 1.

Tickets will go one sale on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. on redsox.com/ladygaga.

There will be a limit of eight tickets per transaction for all first-day sales.