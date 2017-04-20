'Lawn on D' Returning With New Events, Full-Service Bar

Officials with the "Lawn on D" in Boston are set to host a summer season with new and improved activities, including a new look to the iconic light swings and a full-service bar.

The "Lawn on D" will open to the public on May 4 and kick off with a Cinco de Mayo celebration over the weekend.

The Friday lunch series with the Berklee College of Music will being on May 19 and the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes' Patriot Fest will be held on May 20.

Attendees will see an updated menu from Rebel Restaurants, as well as the new full-service bar.

The Signature Pavilion has been expanded with more space, furniture and lighting.

More than 40 events are already confirmed for the 2017 season.

Video World Reacts to Death of Aaron Hernandez

For more details on upcoming events, click here.