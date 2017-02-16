Police in Lowell, Massachusetts are looking for a man who broadcast a violent crime that put a woman in the hospital on Facebook Live.

Elijah Jeremiah Rodriguez, 20, with a last known address of 71 Bigelow St., Lawrence, is wanted for the violent assault and robbery of a 19-year-old woman on Feb. 6.

The assault was broadcast on Facebook Live and the victim had to be hospitalized as a result.

Rodriguez has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, including armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

He has multiple tattoos, including on his throat and above his right eye

Lowell police are also looking for another man connected to a separate violent crime this month.

John Casey

Photo credit: Lowell Police

John Casey, 48, of 28 Kilby St. #4, Dracut, is wanted in connection to a violent incident on Feb. 14 where he attempted to run down two police officers with a vehicle. He then lead them on a lengthy pursuit that traveled into New Hampshire.

He has multiple warrants outstanding for his arrest, including armed assault with intent to murder and burglary.

Both of these men are considered dangerous and should not be confronted. Anyone with information can call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.