After a van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona, Spain's Las Ramblas district, plowing into a group of people and killing at least 13, local lawmakers took to social media to react to the incident now being deemed a terror attack.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey tweeted, "Our prayers are w/the people of #Barcelona and the families of victims of this terror attack. You have our strength and everlasting support."

"We condemn this vicious attack & offer support to citizens of #Barcelona & people of #Spain. Prayers are with the victims & their families," Representative Stephen Lynch tweeted.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the senseless terrorist attack in Barcelona. We stand in solidarity with the people of Spain," Representative Richard Neal added.

Representative Joe Kennedy III tweeted, "My heart goes out to the people of #Barcelona. Praying for all of those lost and injured in today's attack."

Police are still searching for the suspects responsible for the attack.