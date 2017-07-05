Local Police Departments, Officials Respond to NYPD Officer Shooting | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Local Police Departments, Officials Respond to NYPD Officer Shooting

The NYPD officer was shot and killed early Wednesday morning

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An NYPD officer was shot and killed early July 5. Officer Familia Miosotis, 48, was sitting in a marked NYPD car with her partner when a suspect shot the officer in the head through the window of the car. Police shot and killed the suspect shortly after.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Local police departments, fire departments and officials responded to the fatal shooting of an New York police officer on Wednesday morning.

    According to police, 48-year-old Miosotis Familia was sitting in a marked command vehicle in the Bronx on Wednesday morning when she was shot in the head.

    Familia was a 12-year veteran of the NYPD and a member of the 46th Precinct.

    Local police departments, fire departments and other officials tweeted out their condolences on social media on Wednesday following the shooting.

    The MBTA Transit Police tweeted, "our thoughts & prayers are with @NYPDnews Officer Miosotis Familia family, colleagues & loved ones. R.I.P sister."

    "@NYPDONeill @NYPDnews Your brothers and sisters in Cambridge are with you during this tragic time," the Cambridge police tweeted.

    The Chelsea Fire Department tweeted, "our condolences and prayers are with Officer Familia's family and the NYPD. RIP Officer Familia. @NYPDnews"

     

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices