An NYPD officer was shot and killed early July 5. Officer Familia Miosotis, 48, was sitting in a marked NYPD car with her partner when a suspect shot the officer in the head through the window of the car. Police shot and killed the suspect shortly after.

Police Officer Shot and Killed in NYPD Car in Bronx

Local police departments, fire departments and officials responded to the fatal shooting of an New York police officer on Wednesday morning.

According to police, 48-year-old Miosotis Familia was sitting in a marked command vehicle in the Bronx on Wednesday morning when she was shot in the head.

Familia was a 12-year veteran of the NYPD and a member of the 46th Precinct.

Local police departments, fire departments and other officials tweeted out their condolences on social media on Wednesday following the shooting.

The MBTA Transit Police tweeted, "our thoughts & prayers are with @NYPDnews Officer Miosotis Familia family, colleagues & loved ones. R.I.P sister."

"@NYPDONeill @NYPDnews Your brothers and sisters in Cambridge are with you during this tragic time," the Cambridge police tweeted.

The Chelsea Fire Department tweeted, "our condolences and prayers are with Officer Familia's family and the NYPD. RIP Officer Familia. @NYPDnews"