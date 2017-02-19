MBTA Hingham Ferry Services Suspended Ahead of Dock Repairs

The MBTA Hingham commuter ferry is closing temporarily as crews work to repair docks.

The service will be suspended starting on Monday, February 20 and will remain closed until Friday, February 24.

Customers are encouraged to use the Greenbush commuter rail line as an alternative. Starting Tuesday, February 21 the MBTA will offer a shuttle between the Hingham ferry terminal as well as the West Hingham commuter rail stop starting the morning of Tuesday, February 21.

Additionally, riders can take MBTA Route 220 bus to the Red line in Quincy or park at the public lot in Hull and take the ferry to Boston as an alternative.