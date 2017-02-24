Governor, Spicer Trade Barbs Over Trump Immigration Orders

President Trump's press secretary had some strong words for Gov. Dannel Malloy and the governor's guidance to Connecticut law enforcement about the president's immigration executive order.

Malloy issued the guidance on Wednesday, telling police chiefs across they state that their departments should not take action that is solely to enforce federal immigration law.

During a media briefing Thursday, Sean Spicer was asked about Malloy's recommendation that Connecticut law enforcement officials not take action solely to enforce federal immigration law. The advice was in response Trump's crackdown on immigrants living illegally in the U.S.

"The idea that Governor Malloy would not want to follow the law as enacted by Congress or by the Connecticut legislature, in any fashion, seems to be concerning," Spicer said during his daily briefing. "Whether you're a governor or a mayor or the president, laws are passed in this country and we expect people and our law enforcement agencies to follow and adhere to the laws passed by the appropriate level of government."

Malloy's spokeswoman Kelly Donnelly said Spicer and the administration "would benefit from a Civics 101 refresher," noting the U.S. Constitution provides "clear guidance on the rights of states."

The statement, in part, said: “We agree with one thing Mr. Spicer said - it is important to adhere to the ‘laws passed by the appropriate level of government.’ However, it would seem that Mr. Spicer and the administration would benefit from a Civics 101 refresher. Not only does the U.S. Constitution provide explicit protections for both individual rights, but it also provides clear guidance on the rights of states—specifically in the tenth amendment," Malloy's statement said.

Gov. Malloy is in Washington, D.C. for the Governors Association Conference where he will attend a dinner with President Trump and Vice President Pence.