A Massachusetts man accused of harassing a black family will be arraigned Monday on charges that he had more than 80 guns and nearly 10,000 rounds of ammunition in his Lexington home.

Authorities searched the home where 49-year-old Robert Ivarson lives after he was accused of racially motivated vandalism, allegedly throwing banana peels in a neighbor's driveway dozens of times over the last 18 months. They say they found a cache of weapons and ammunition, as well as a helmet with a swastika.

Ivarson has already been charged and arraigned on civil rights and harassment violations.

A woman in that family tells NBC Boston she has been scared and finally called police last month after her tires were flattened.

Police had been watching the house and saw they witnessed Ivarson throwing the fruit.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says the amount of firepower found after the Tarbell Avenue home was searched could have amounted to a dangerous situation.

Ivarson has been convicted on gun and assault charges in the past, according to prosecutors.