Man Accused of Murder After Parking Space Dispute

    A Connecticut man accused of fatally shooting another man after a dispute over a parking space has been arraigned on a murder charge.

    The Connecticut Post reports 43-year-old Waldo Gonzalez was in court Wednesday in connection with the killing of 44-year-old Ronald Simmons in Bridgeport on July 2.

    Witnesses told police that a dispute between female neighbors had been simmering for about a week when the two men intervened in a parking lot confrontation. Witnesses say Gonzalez then pulled out a handgun and shot Simmons.

    Gonzalez' attorney says that a gun was found on the ground near Simmons' body.


